‘Special Christmas’ as English player makes second comeback from cancer

London, United Kingdom | AFP | English third-tier footballer Joe Thompson will enjoy a “special” Christmas after his second return from battling cancer on Saturday, exactly a year since being diagnosed.

The 28-year-old Rochdale midfielder has twice beaten Hodgkin lymphoma and came off the bench for the last 18 minutes of his club’s 1-1 draw with Walsall in League One.

He was first diagnosed in 2013 before being given the all clear in 2014, and is now in complete remission again.

Thompson’s day almost got even better, but the substitute saw a shot blocked on the line as he made his first appearance since March.

“I don’t make promises I can’t keep. Unbelievable feeling be back out there,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Thanks to everyone for the support through it all! Thank you to everyone at @officiallydale for ovation it brought a tear and smile to my face …. Christmas made special for me and my family #grateful.

“Here Is Fact For You ….. I was diagnosed with cancer to the day a year ago! 365 Days, 12 months, But I want you to understand, don’t underestimate what you can achieve in a year.”

Thompson is back with his hometown club, where he made over 100 appearances from 2006-2012.

“Joe deserved his place on the bench for the way he has been performing on the training pitch,” Rochdale manager Keith Hill said.

“It’s small steps for him. We don’t know how significant his return today was — I’ll tell you in 10 years because it’s about Joe’s life, not his football.”