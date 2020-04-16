Speaker stops MPs from debating UGX 10 Bn COVID-19 cash

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has cautioned Members of Parliament to desist from debating the 10 billion Shillings allocated to MPs for COVID-19.

Delivering her communication to MPs on Thursday, Kadaga noted that this was not an issue for the Members of Parliament to explain but rather the Parliamentary Commission which is the administrative body of the institution.

The funds provided under the 304 billion supplementary budget for different government ministries last week has attracted negative reaction from members of the public questioning the high cost of administration in the country.

On Wednesday, the Parliament Deputy Director for Communication and Public Affairs Hellen Kaweesa told URN that the 10 billion Shillings allocated to the institution for COVID-19 interventions was not for individual MPs, but the oversight work by the institution taskforce.

She explained that the oversight team would be moving through the country to ensure that members of the public follow measures set up concerning the COVID-19 lockdown.

Following the outbreak of coronavirus, Parliament set up a five-man team to join the National Taskforce on coronavirus. These included MPs Arinaitwe Rwakajara, Francis Mwijukye, Esther Anyakun, Ayivu County MP Bernard Atiku, the Sergeant-at-Arms Ahmed Kagoye and the Parliament Doctor.

According to Kaweesa, the money is for MPs to carry out oversight function on supplementary funds given, but also overseeing the general intervention countrywide. Part of it will also be used by the Health Committee which is currently in session.

Meanwhile, Kadaga tasked government to avail Members of Parliament with stickers to enable their movements to the Parliament building and back home during the current lockdown.

Kadaga noted that several MPs are finding it difficult to carry out their mandate since their identity cards are rejected by security officers. She said that on Wednesday, a car belonging to the Adjumani East MP Dulu Angel Mark was impounded by police for not having a sticker.

The Speaker tasked the Minister of Internal Affairs Gen. Jeje Odong to issue instructions to police stations to allow MPs to travel to and from Parliament where they are currently considering the National Budget and Tax Bills.

URN