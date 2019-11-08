Speaker refers Zaake to rules committee for attacking Prof. Nawangwe

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga has referred Mityana Municipality MP, Francis Zaake to the Rules and Privileges Committee of parliament for allegedly attacking Makerere University Vice Chancellor, Professor Barnabas Nawangwe.

Trouble for the MP started on Wednesday when Makerere University officials led by Prof. Nawangwe and Council Chairperson, Lorna Magara appeared before the Education Committee of parliament, which is investigating the unrest at the university over the implementation of the 15 percent cumulative tuition increment.

During the meeting, Zaake asked Nawangwe to respond to accusations of harassing students and their parents through phone calls and spying on students opposed to University policies.

However, as Prof. Nawangwe was still responding to the questions, Zaake interjected and asked him to answer the questions he had raised.

The Committee Chair, Jacob Opolot also interjected and tried to guide committee, which didn’t go down well with Zaake.

Now, the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, accuses Zaake of behaving in unruly manner, which breaches the code of conduct for a Member of Parliament.

She therefore directed the Rules and Privileges Committee of parliament to investigate the MP’s conduct and report back to parliament in two weeks.

