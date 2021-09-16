SPEAKER: NSSF mid-term access bill has to be re-introduced

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | All bills passed by the 10th Parliament but have not yet been assented to by the President have automatically lapsed, Speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanyah ruled today.

Speaker Oulanyah told parliament today that all the bills that have lapsed both Govt and Private have to be reintroduced. This includes the NSSF bill on midterm access, that despite securing a change of heart from President Yoweri Museveni in August, had not been formally assented to.

President Museveni last month agreed to the workers mid-term access to their saving in the National Social Security fund but directed the Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development Betty Amongi to make changes to the NSSF bill and return it for consent.

Speaker Oulanyah now says all the bills that have lapsed both government and Private have to be reintroduced. This includes the NSSF bill on midterm access.

Several other bills especially the gender bills that were passed by the 10th Parliament like the succession bill, the sexual offences bill have been affected.

The Speaker guided that “all Bills that were passed by the 10th Parliament and are pending presidential assent, if that bill is returned by the President in accordance with Article 91 of the constitution but outside the term of the Parliament that.. passed that bill, that bill is considered business that lapsed in the 10th Parliament and therefore must be reintroduced to Parliament.”

“I invite the Attorney General to closely scrutinize article 91 of the Constitution together with Administration of Parliament Act in order to propose a harmonization in processes in regard to assent. In the meantime, the Committee on Rules, Privileges and Discipline should look at this matter and plug those loopholes that we are now confronted with,” he said.

Oulanyah said that during his communication at the State of the Nation Address, he made reference to business that remained incomplete by the 10th Parliament.

“I noted that whereas that was the 2nd sitting of the House the first one having been the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, ordinarily a motion should have been moved in that sitting to reinstate business that lapsed with the 10th Parliament in line with Rule 203 and Rule 235(2) of the Rule of Procedure.”