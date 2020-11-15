Speaker, MPs eulogize MP Rehema Watongola

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of the Busoga parliamentary caucus have eulogized the fallen Kamuli Municipality MP, Rehema Watongola who succumbed to COVID-19 at Mulago National Referral Hospital on Saturday morning.

Watongola’s death comes barely a week after losing her brother to COVID-19. Speaking at Jinja city hall on Saturday, the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga said Watongola was a jolly and dependable person who will dearly be missed by her colleagues in the caucus.

Kadaga stressed that Watongola was a charismatic leader and very optimistic that she would recover when she was told about her condition only to hear the sad news of her death.

Paul Akamba, the Busiki County MP says Watongola was friendly to all members of parliament irrespective of their political affiliation, saying her demise is a great setback to their pursuit of unity in Busoga sub-region.

The Bugabula south MP, Maurice Kibalya says Watongola was a down to earth politician who chose to reside in Kamuli municipality and would only depart to attend parliamentary sittings and committee meetings.

Kibalya says Watongola was a straight forward person who rubbished rumors orchestrated by negative minded people harboring plans of disorganizing Busoga leaders.

Veronica Babirye, the Buyende district Woman MP said Watongola was a selfless and friendly leader who agitated for the betterment of his constituents welfare using her personal resources.

Watongola came to the political limelight in 2011 after attempting to contest for the post of Kamuli district Woman MP, a position that was being held by Kadaga.

Her decision created mixed reactions within the region as those affiliated to Kadaga’s political camp faulted her for attempting to frustrate their candidate’s chances of becoming the speaker of parliament after deputizing the then speaker of parliament, Edward Ssekandi for two terms.

She later bowed to the political pressure and contested as a Kamuli town council LC V female councilor. In the following term, Watongola defeated the Forum for Democratic Changes’-FDC Salamu Musumba to become the first directly elected MP representing Kamuli municipality.

*****

URN