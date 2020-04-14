Speaker commends frontline health workers in coronavirus fight

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has this afternoon commended the health workers who are at the frontline in the fight against coronavirus COVID-19.

While delivering her communication to MPs in the plenary session, Kadaga commended the health workers on the progress so far made in the country’s fight citing the recovery of some victims and those released from quarantine.

“We commend the health workers for the job well done. Many people who had the virus were healed. Many of those who were in quarantine were released,” she said.

Uganda has so far discharged 7 victims of COVID-19 after they recovered from the deadly disease after responding to treatment and testing negative in subsequent tests. Uganda has registered 54 positive cases of the lethal virus since March 22, when the index case tested positive.

According to Kadaga, the country has made good progress in the fight against the virus. She revealed that on top of Parliament and MPs ambulances, they have also handed over the institution fleet of buses and coasters that were recently used for the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) to be used by the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, Kadaga justified the continued sitting of Parliament saying that the institution has constitutional obligations to accomplish despite the lockdown. She expressed dismay over a section of the public which she said thinks Parliament should have stopped conducting business because of the coronavirus.

“We have a constitutional obligation. That is why we keep meeting. We have the National Budget and the Tax Bills to be passed. Article 152 says no tax shall be imposed except under the authority of Parliament,” the Speaker explained.

She noted that even when parliament sittings are continuing, necessary precautionary measures were being undertaken citing the Chamber being moved to the Parliament parking lot to ensure that they observe the social distancing requirement as they carry out their constitutional duties.

