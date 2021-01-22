SPCs protest delayed payment in Hoima

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Special Police Constables-SPCs who were deployed to provide security during the presidential and local council elections in Hoima city and Hoima district are grumbling over what they call delayed payment of their allowances.

A large group stormed the Hoima city Electoral Commission offices in Kijungu, in Hoima city demanding for the payment of their allowances. They are part of the over 2,000 SPCs who were deployed to police elections in the sub-region.

According to the aggrieved SPCs, each was meant to be paid 80,000 Shillings as allowance and Shs 20,000 for transport.

The SPCs secured the presidential and local council elections held on the 14th and 20th January respectively.

The Special Police Constables told Uganda Radio Network that they were directed by the Electoral Commission-EC through their commanders to provide security during elections but wonder why to date, they have not been paid their allowances.

They say when some of them went to claim for their allowances from the Electoral commission offices in Hoima, Electoral Commission officials told them that the money had been given to their bosses in security.

They say even during the voting days of the presidential and parliamentary as well as the local council elections, they were not offered lunch yet they were supposed to be catered for.

The aggrieved SPCs fear that their allowances could have been swindled by their commanders and they want justice to prevail.

A source at the electoral commission Hoima office who spoke to Uganda Radio Network on condition of anonymity says money meant to pay the SPCs allowances was cleared to their commanders.

The source did not however divulge how much money was given by the electoral commission to cater for the allowances of the Special police constables.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says it is true the SPCs have not yet received their allowances adding that they are working hand in hand with the electoral commission to have them paid as soon as possible.

He says by the end of business today, the issue will be solved and the SPCs will have their allowances fully cleared after the verification of their names by both the police and Electoral Commission.

