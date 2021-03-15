SPC shoots suspect dead

Kkumiro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Kakumiro district are holding a special Police constable- SPC for allegedly shooting a dead suspect. The suspect is Julius Alaku, who is attached to Kikwaya police post in Kakumiro district.

He is accused of shooting dead John Barugahare, who had been arrested and locked up at Kikwaya police post on Sunday. The incident happened around 11 pm on Sunday night.

Trouble started following a quarrel in the police cells. Alaku, who was on guard duty reportedly rushed to see what was happening. He opened the door to the cells to see what was happening but the suspects started fighting him.

They overpowered him and started escaping from the police cells. In his defense, the suspects opened fire and a stray bullet hit Barugahare in the stomach. He died as he was being rushed to Kakumiro Health Center IV.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson, says the suspect was arrest to help police investigations.

He explains that the deceased’s body is still lying at Kakumiro Health center IV mortuary pending a postmortem.

