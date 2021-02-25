SPC shoots student dead for violating curfew hours

Patrick Otimong was shot dead when police opened fire after meeting resistance from errant members who were partying in the night-time curfew.

Bukedea, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bukedea police have shot dead a teenage boy for allegedly violating the night-time curfew. The deceased has been identified as Patrick Otimong, a resident of Kanyipe village in Kolir sub county and student of Sironko Senior Secondary School.

According to preliminary information, police found the deceased partying together with others at Kanyipe trading center on the orders of the village chairperson Simon Okolong. The chairperson allegedly ordered his residents to drink and dance overnight at will.

David Ongom Mudong, the East Kyoga regional police spokesman says Otimong was shot dead by Special Police Constable Simon Okurut while enforcing the night time curfew together with others. According to Ongom, the officers opened fire when they met resistance from the errant members of the public that claimed the deceased’s life.

“As police, we condemn any act of unprofessional conduct of officers using live ammunition against unarmed civilians but of course, we also do condemn provocation from the members of the public against police officers on lawful duty,” he said in a text.

Ongom revealed that the police have arrested both the village chairperson and the SPC to help in the investigations. “Detectives are actively recording statements from relevant witnesses and gathering evidence. The file is due for submission to the Resident State Attorney-RSA for perusal and legal advice, should the file be sanctioned, those implicated shall face the law,” he added.

According to Ongom, the incident was provoked by the actions of the village chairperson whom he notes unlawfully gave orders to the people to drink and dance overnight in disregard of the presidential guidelines to control COVID-19. Although bars and discos have not been allowed to operate, several are functional throughout the region with loud music booming throughout the night.

Meanwhile the police in Bukedea rescued a suspected cattle thief identified as Simon Oloit from an angry mob last night. Oloit, a resident of Kaloko village in Bukedea sub county was found with a stolen bull at Bukedea cattle market at around 3:00 am on Thursday morning.

He was seen by Gilbert Emuria who tipped residents that descended on him. Oloit was rescued when a good samaritan tipped the police who rushed to the scene at night. Geoffrey Okiswa, the Bukedea RDC says that whereas they condemn mob justice, they also condemn acts of cattle theft in the strongest terms since it has become a serious issue in the district.

The mob also vandalized Oloit’s vehicle Toyota Primo UAH 225B that was found at the scene. Three other people believed to be accomplices to Oloit fled the scene.

*****

URN