South Sudan pledges to stop illegal entry of forces into Yumbe

Yumbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The South Sudan government has pledged to stop its troops from entering and destabilizing Ugandans in Fitina Mbaya and also return all the property and money looted from Ugandans in Goboro in Yumbe district.

The South Sudan Military Attache’ to Uganda, Brigadier General Thik Bol Giir made the pledge during a fact finding mission on the recent clash between UPDF and South Sudanese soldiers which claimed the lives of four SPLA soldiers.

Brigadier General Giir, who traveled to the scene where the four Sudanese People’s Liberation Army-SPLA soldiers were gunned down by UPDF on Wednesday was perplexed to hear stories of looting from residents.

Speaking in Lugbara, Edward Adiga, a resident and farmer at Fitina Mbaya told the delegation that three S. Sudan soldiers stormed his residence a month ago and picked two chickens and UGX 15,000 from him.

“One of the soldiers threatened to shoot me if I didn’t give him money, chicken or goat, after pushing me left and right, I had to give him the money and he left me,” narrated Adiga.

Another resident of Fitina Mbaya who only identified himself as Swaleh said in July 2019, some SPLA soldiers stormed his shop and picked 3 mobile phones, 2 solar panels, a box of soap, silver fish and seven goats from his home.

“The soldiers later returned three of the goats. They slaughtered the other four at a home very close to the border,” said Swaleh.

Brigadier General Thik Bol Giir told URN at Fitina Mbaya on Wednesday that two chickens and Shillings 13,000 were recovered from one of the soldiers and shall be returned to their owner in Uganda once their investigations are complete.

Major David Opeera the West Nile Brigade Commander says they have agreed with commanders in South Sudan to ensure that they take full control and command of their soldiers.

He says leaders in the two countries have agreed to improve on communication and encourage residents to report any incidents in their area.

Taban Yusuf, the LC 1 chairperson Fitina Mbaya, says many locals who have been cultivating in the area have been forced to flee to Goboro trading center citing repeated threats from the SPLA soldiers who keep invading their farms.

He says the soldiers tell Ugandans that they want the guns taken from their colleagues who were shot by UPDF.

******

URN