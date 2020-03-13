South Ruwenzori diocese bishop joins NRM party

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The South Rwenzori Bishop Rt. Rev Jackson Thembo Nzerebende has registered as a member of the National Resistance Movement-NRM party in Kasese.

Bishop Nzerebende registered on Thursday at Railway Primary School, Kasese Municipality during the launch of the party’s registration exercise.

Nzerebende who was welcomed by party officials says he is joining NRM after critically following its achievements.

Nzerebende said that the path he has taken will not affect the church. He asked Ugandans to take interest in matters of politics to have good leaders that will cause development in the country.

Some NRM members in the district hope the registration of the Bishop will boost the registration exercise of the party and attract new members.

The RDC Kasese Joe Walusimbi says Bishop Nzerebende joins the party at a time when NRM is trying to boost its membership in Kasese.

Nelson Baluku an NRM supporter observes that the coming of the Bishop will draw several supporters to the party ahead of the general elections in 2021.

Nzerebende who has served the church for 40 years is set to retire from service in December this year.

*******

URN