South African president resumes duty after COVID-19 infection

Johannesburg, South Africa | Xinhua | South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday came out of self-isolation after contracting COVID-19 and resumed work, the Presidency said.

Ramaphosa thanked South Africans and “leaders and friends internationally” who sent messages of good wishes.

“The President wishes all persons infected with COVID-19 a safe and speedy recovery,” said Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele, adding that the president has returned to duty and will chair the final Cabinet meeting for 2021 on Wednesday.

“President Ramaphosa repeats his call for everyone in the country to stay safe by being vaccinated, wearing face masks, washing or sanitizing hands frequently, maintaining a social distance, and avoiding gatherings,” Gungubele said.

Ramaphosa tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 12 with mild symptoms and went into self-isolation.

Xinhua