SOROTI: Speaker, NRM registrar arrested over alleged defilement

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Gweri sub county, Moses Ojacor, and the National Resistance Movement-NRM registrar, Nelson Eriangu alias Idokor, are in trouble for allegedly defiling primary six pupils.

The duo was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly defiling the pupils of Dokolo Township Primary School on January 30, 2023. Preliminary findings in the village indicate that Ojacor and Eriangu met the minors at a marriage function in Ocuma village where they served as masters of ceremonies.

It is alleged that at around 8:00pm, the suspects left the function with minors and took them to an unknown place up to around 1:00am when they returned them to their home. Esther Abuko, a mother and guardian of the two minors, says that she received information from her other children indicating that the speaker and his colleague had carried her children on a motorcycle to an unknown place at night.

“I got concerned and communicated the matter to the village chairperson and his committee. I even made an attempt to call Ojacor who is also my cousin. I told him to return my children but he just hung up on me. But being a mother, I couldn’t rest. I went to his home with the LC1 chairperson to ascertain whether he was at home only to find his wife alone in the house,” Abuko said.

She says that she decided to stay at Ojacor’s home at night to pick up some evidence. “I pitched camp with the LC1 and some of his committee members at Ojacor’s home for more than three hours. Around 1:00am, we had the sound of a motorcycle heading in the direction of my home since we are neighbors. A few minutes later, Ojacor and his friend arrived on the same motorcycle used to carry the girls away from the party,” she said.

But Abulo says that it took the police a week to summon and arrest the suspects. She explains that after conducting the medical examinations on the girls on January 31, 2023, the case almost went silent until some members of the community raised concerns over the matter.

Information in Gweri indicates that there was a planned negotiation over the matter on Tuesday but it was foiled by some insiders who informed the Police Professional Standards Unit. Moses Olang, the Soroti District Police Commander says that the suspects had been detained pending directives from the state attorney.

“We are still investigating the matter but the file has been taken for perusal by the state. As soon as the RSA sanctions the file, they will go to court,” he said on phone. Simon Opolot, the Gweri sub county LCIII chairperson says that the news of the arrest of his colleagues is shocking. He notes that the conduct of his colleagues if proven to be true is pathetic and must be condemned.

According to Abuko, she has received threats from well-placed people in the district against pursuing the matter. A source in the police said that the Police Professional Standards Unit has picked interest in the management of the case.

URN