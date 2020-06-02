Soroti hospital receives seven cases of COVID-19

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Seven people have tested positive to Covid-19 at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital. This brings the number of COVID-19 patients at the hospital to eleven.

The new cases are contacts of the first two businessmen from Bukedea and Soroti. The index cases in Teso have been operating a business in South Sudan when they tested positive at Elegu border early last month. The businessman was taken to Mbale and the Soroti businessman managed at Lira Regional Referral Hospital.

Their families and other contacts were quarantined in Soroti, Kumi, Bukedea and Pallisa districts. However, samples of the first four contacts in Kumi turned positive last week.

According to Dr Wilson Etolu, the Focal Point Person for COVID-19 at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital, the seven new cases include four family members from Orwadai in Soroti Municipality.

Soroti Regional Referral Hospital has drawn samples from all medical workers at the isolation unit for testing. The move follows the infection of Health Workers from Lira with the deadly COVID-19.

In April, Soroti Regional Referral Hospital set up a team of 39 staff to manage COVID-19.

The team comprises of 12 doctors, 16 nurses, five clinicians, two pharmacists and three laboratory technicians

So far, the region is still monitoring more than 50 contacts of persons who have tested positive for coronavirus.

By Monday, Uganda had a total of 467 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 72 recoveries.

********

URN