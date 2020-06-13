Soroti hospital creates more space for COVID-19 patients

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Soroti Regional Referral Hospital has secured more space for COVID-19 patients from other congested treatment centres.

Dr Wilson Etolu, the COVID-19 focal person at Soroti Hospital says that they have prepared the psychiatric ward for treatment and management of COVID-19 patients since the current Tuberculosis ward which was turned into an isolation unit and treatment centre is filled up.

The current unit has a capacity of only 12 patients.

Soroti Regional Referral Hospital is currently managing 13 patients of COVID-19 after admitting two more cases from Dokolo and Amolatar districts.

Dr Etolu says that the psychiatric ward can accommodate up to 50 patients.

Dr Michael Mwanga, the hospital director says that the Ministry of Health is planning to erect a tent with a capacity of 100 beds for COVID-19 management at the hospital. This follows the growing number of patients in the isolation unit.

Soroti has 16 contacts under quarantine at the nurses’ school after discharging more than ten last week. The other contacts are quarantined in Kumi and Bukedea after their relatives turned positive to the deadly virus.

URN