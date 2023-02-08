Soroti DISO murder case file sent to DPP

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The file in which the Soroti District Internal Security Officer-DISO is accused of murder has been sent to the Directorate of Public Prosecution-DPP for perusal.

Stephen Nuwangira is on remand for allegedly shooting to death Cedric Kayiwa, an engineer working with Access Solar in Opuyo-Soroti.

It is alleged that Nuwangira and the deceased had a quarrel along the road that triggered the fight. The suspect and victim collided with motorcycles on the road and they picked a quarrel, which prompted the DISO who was armed to shoot the deceased.

On Tuesday, Daniel Kiduma, the State Attorney Soroti told the Grade One Magistrate Edmund Okiror Okwi that he was not able to proceed with the case since the file had been summoned to the headquarters.

“This particular file was called at headquarters, Kampala. The same file is not back from the headquarters. Your honor, I am not able to ascertain the level and the result of the events as lodged by the accused and his lawyer”, Kiduma said.

But Sulainah Nankanyi, a lawyer representing the family of the deceased said that they expected Nuwagira to be committed to the High Court for trial.

Jacqueline Okui, the DPP Spokesperson declined to reveal why the DISO’s file had been sent to the headquarters.

Last month, the State Attorney noted that Nuwagira’s family was interfering in the case by engaging the media, the state, and other government bodies including the State House in the matter.

Nuwagira was further remanded to Soroti Prison until February 23.

URN