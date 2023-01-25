SOROTI: Court warns family of jailed DISO over interferences

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Soroti Grade One Magistrate Court has warned the family of Stephen Nuwagira, the jailed Soroti District Internal Security Officer-DISO against involving external forces in the case against him. This came up when Nuwagira appeared before the court for the third mention of the case in which he is accused of killing an engineer with Access solar in Soroti, Cedric Kayiwa on December 20, 2022.

After the mention of the case by the Grade one magistrate, Edmund Okiror Okwi, the State Attorney, Dan Kiduma rose on his feet to warn Nuwagira’s family to desist from engaging the media, the state, and other government bodies to interfere with the case.

“We pray for another date of mention so that we conclusively investigate this matter. Your honor, it’s also our request that the accused and his relatives desist from holding press interviews on this matter until we conclude with the inquiries,” Kiduma said.

He explained that Nuwagira’s family has on several occasions complained about the accused being denied bail and other rights to the state and other government agencies that he declined to name in court. URN has learned that Nuwagira’s family, through the Daily Monitor Article of January 21, 2023, accused the government and security agencies of laxity in handling his case.

According to the family, Nuwagira was on duty when he shot dead Kayiwa for allegedly trying to disarm him after the arrest. The family in the article headed; “We’ve been betrayed, a family of jailed Soroti DISO laments” notes that the DISO had been tipped off by informers that Kayiwa was involved in electricity vandalism that had rocked the sub-region.

The family of the deceased early this month asked for the interdiction of the jailed DISO and compensation since Kayiwa was the sole breadwinner in his family. Through their lawyers, Premier Advocates Attorneys, and Legal Consultants, the family threatened to institute a civil suit for compensation and damages.

Nuwagira has been on remand since December 23, 2022, at Soroti Prison. He will reappear in court for another mention on February 7, 2023.

*****

URN