Somali, AU forces intensify joint patrols to secure Mogadishu

Mogadishu, Somalia | Xinhua | The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) police component and the Somali Police Force (SPF) have stepped up security patrols in the capital Mogadishu as part of efforts to improve security during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The AU mission said the joint team has been conducting search operations that included mounting snap checkpoints on main roads and access routes leading to government buildings and offices.

“The importance of this joint patrol is for the residents to know that ATMIS is working alongside them round the clock to improve security,” Barrie Yusuf, ATMIS Joint Operations Command Center (JOCC) Team Leader, said in a statement released on Thursday.

Yusuf reiterated that teamwork will be critical in ensuring Mogadishu is safe during and after Ramadan, which started on March 23.

ATMIS said the patrols are expected to provide both proactive and reactive responses to security situations to ensure that the Somali people experience a peaceful month of Ramadan.

Ali Mohamed Ousman, SPF head of operations at Wadajir Police Station, noted that ATMIS and SPF officers must remain vigilant to thwart or prevent any planned attacks by terrorists.

“The importance of this patrol is to reduce the attacks from terrorist groups,” said the officer who has served in the SPF for four years.

Mohamed urged ATMIS to redouble its efforts in collaborative operations to combat insecurity in Mogadishu and its environments.

“The patrols have so far accomplished many things, including increased public safety and security stability,” Mohamed added.

According to ATMIS, the patrols, supported by ATMIS Individual Police Officers (IPOs) and the Formed Police Unit (FPU), have enabled Mogadishu residents to transact businesses and move freely during Ramadan.

ATMIS Police and SPF are also conducting joint patrols in the federal member states as part of efforts to build the capacity of the local security forces.