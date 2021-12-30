Somali army kills 9 al-Shabab militants in Middle Shabelle region

Mogadishu, Somalia | Xinhua | The Somali National Army (SNA) on Thursday killed nine al-Shabab militants and wounded several others after fighting inside Balad town in the Middle Shabelle region, 36 km northeast of the Somali capital Mogadishu, officials said.

Balad District Commissioner, Khadim Ali Nur told Somali National News Agency (SONNA) that the militants attacked the town from three directions with an intention of taking over the town’s control but the army repulsed the attack.

“The SNA killed nine al-Shabab militants in the fighting after the militants attempted to take control of the town this morning. The situation is calm now and SNA forces are continuing with the operations,” Nur said.

Al-Shabab militants claimed to have captured the town and killed at least one soldier and injured three others.

