Soldiers sentenced to six months in prison for assaulting civilians

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Six Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF soldiers are to spend six months in prison for assaulting civilians at Elegu border town in Amuru district. They are Lance Corporal Constantine Winyi Abor, Privates Muhammad Makanga, John Mack Eboku, Robert Mutenga, Sylvester Ayo and Emma Ayimbisibwe.

UPDF Spokesperson, Brig. Richard Karemire told journalists at the government owned media center on Wednesday morning the soldiers appeared before the UPDF 4th Division Court martial and pleaded guilty to the charges of assault and causing bodily harm to civilians.

President, Yoweri Museveni ordered the arrest of the suspects when grisly pictures showing civilians with wounds resulting from the torture by security officers in the course of enforcing the dawn to dusk curfew. Karemire said even when they call upon their soldiers to enforce fully the directives of the president; they want them to do so in a humane way.

He however, called upon civilians not to invite security on themselves by flouting the rules. “Make no mistake to doubt our will to enforce these measures. We have never lost any war and we shall not allow any person to flout the rules to fight this virus,” Karemire said.

He says they are very disappointed with Ugandans who still think that its business as usual and refuse to follow the rules. “They move beyond curfew time, there are increased cars without stickers moving on the road and boda bodas that carry people. Our country is in danger if we don’t conform to the directives given by the government we shall treat you as enemies,” Karemire said.

President, Museveni announced a nationwide lock down as part of the efforts to contain the spread of COVID19.

