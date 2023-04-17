Soldier, child dead in army vehicle accident in Kasese

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A speeding Uganda People Defens e Forces vehicle has knocked dead a child and killed a UPDF soldier in Nyakasanga II ward, Kasese Municipality.

The identifies of the child and the soldier were yet to be ascertained as police and residents struggled to save the lives of the victims.

ASP, Alex Amutuhaire, the OC Traffic Commander, Kasese Central Division, says preliminary findings indicate that the Monday Afternoon incident happened when the speeding Land Cruiser registration number H4DF 2147 veered-off the road as the driver attempted to dodge a child who was about to cross the road.

The vehicle then knocked the pillar of a nearby building, eventually injuring an officer seated behind, who was moments later pronounced dead.

ASP Amutuhaire however cautions residents and all road users to be cautions when using roads in built-up areas.

He added that police is still on the ground to gather the actual cause of the accidents and details of victims.

Herbert Bumbi, the owner the building, said he heard a loud bang while he was inside his room and on coming out, found a cloud of dust and saw a kid lying down.

He is not yet certain if he will seek compensation for his damaged building.

Residents blamed the accident on over-speeding, accusing soldiers of habitually driving at terrible speed without considering other road users.

******

URN