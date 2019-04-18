SNV targets improved life for 20 million in Strategic Plan 2019-2022

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | SNV has in its new 4-year strategic plan outlined an ambitious goal to improve the quality of life of 20 million people while contributing to systems change in the agriculture, energy and WASH sectors in at least 21 countries including Uganda.

The plan entitled ‘Local know-how for lasting solutions’ aims to create direct results and bring about systems changes that create a new normal by influencing markets and governance processes to function better.

“Where markets and government fail to create the conditions for people living in poverty to increase their incomes and to obtain access to basic services, SNV will build bridges to span the gap,” SNV said in a statement as they shared the plan online on Thursday afternoon.

SNV Netherlands Development Organisation is a not-for-profit international development organisation.

“Often development aid is structured in projects which are boxes in time and space, however, breaking the low-income poverty trap requires impact to be created which lasts beyond these time and space boundaries. Over the 2019-2022 strategic period, SNV will design systems and implement projects which can contribute to changing these underlying structures which trap people into poverty,” the statement said.

Chief Executive Officer SNV Meike Van Ginneken said the organisation has remained relevant over its 53-year history by adapting to a rapidly changing world.

“In 2017, we transitioned from dependence on subsidies from the Netherlands government to breaking even based exclusively on revenues from project financing. We are well positioned to scale up our impact. In this new phase, our aim is to create direct results and to bring about systems change. We will do this by kick-starting markets, supporting government service delivery, and improving government and market accountability,” Meike Van Ginneken said.

SNV promised that they will continue to kick-start markets by supporting businesses to grow and to innovate by creating demand and encouraging behaviour change among consumers. This will be done, they said, in parallel to assisting governments to improve the enabling environment.

FULL PLAN

