Smirnoff announces new date for Mbarara fiesta

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Smirnoff – a product of Uganda Breweries Limited – has announced a new date for the Mbarara Smirnoff Fiesta, which is the 13th of May at University Inn.

The Fiestas are countrywide experiences through which Smirnoff curates full brand immersions that tap into pop culture elements like urban music and fashion to enable consumers to explore their bold and vibrant sides.

The first Fiesta was held in Kampala in January, and the next is scheduled for Mbarara, followed by Gulu.

Judie Nandekya – the Smirnoff brand manager – said, “Smirnoff is known for delivering unique and sought-after experiences, and we must live up to that promise by delivering an unforgettable experience for the South and West of Uganda on the 13th of May.”

The Fiesta will feature a lineup of top MCs and both local and international DJs.