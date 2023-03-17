Six youths in viral homosexuality video arrested

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Kiira region, on Friday confirmed the arrest of six youths for featuring in viral homosexuality video.

Their arrest stems from a viral video showing six youths practicing sordid acts before cameras as others chanted on in the background.

The video was widely shared on whatsapp platforms in Jinja city, prompting police to open up a general enquiry file, where concerned citizens were tasked to volunteer information pertaining the activities of the suspects.

This prompted police to mount a crackdown against them in the areas of Mpumudde ward in Southern division, in Jinja city where they were arrested during Friday night.

The youths whose identities have been withheld are currently detained at Jinja central police station.

One of the suspects who spoke to us on condition of anonymity said that, the videos were being captured by middlemen unknown to him, who would in turn sell them out to undisclosed pornography websites.

He further disclosed that, they were being paid between 500,000 and 5,000,000 Shillings after each video shoot, which encouraged him to mobilize more youths to join these practices.

He however, said that, most of them had since transformed over the past three years ago and embraced marriage life, but some of these videos are being leaked by a section of youths after receiving death threats from pornography website owners, who still blackmail them to shoot these videos against their free will.

On his part, the Kiira regional police spokesperson, James Mubi said that the suspects are facing two counts of gross indecency and procuring gross indecency.

Mubi added that enquiries are still underway, with the aim of busting similar rackets before they infiltrate more vulnerable communities.

