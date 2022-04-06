Six year old killed for picking soya beans in neighbors garden

Kibuku, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police in Kibuku district is investigating the murder of a six-year-old boy whose body was found dumped in a nearby soya-beans garden. The deceased is Sula Goso, a resident of Bugiri parish in Kasasira sub-county, Kibuku district.

According to police, the minor who has been living with his maternal grandparents left home together with his friend Sharif Wandera, 7, around 3pm on Tuesday to pick up soybeans in the neighborhood.

It is alleged the owner of the garden only identified as Edrisa found the minors picking the soya beans and chased them until he arrested Goso and beat him to death. Wandera’s mother recovered Goso’s body at around 7:00 pm.

The Bukedi North Police Spokesperson Immaculate Alaso, says that the police have commenced investigations into the murder of the child, adding that efforts to arrest Edrisa are ongoing.

Ayubu Walijo, the deceased’s uncle has condemned the killing of a minor over soybeans. He says that the suspect could have just taken the child to the police instead of killing him.

Karim Mukama, the chairperson of Nampooli village wants police to investigate the matter to its logical conclusion and arrest the suspect.

URN