Six year old electrocuted in Mayuge

Mayuge, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Mayuge district is investigating circumstances under which six year-old Precious Nayiti, was electrocuted at a retail shop on Monday.

It is reported that Nayiti, a resident of Nango trading center in Malongo sub-county, Mayuge district, had been sent to purchase drinking water from a neighboring shop, but she accidentally held on the fridge, which had a loose electric connection and she was electrocuted instantly.

The shop owner, who is not yet identified suffered electric shock while attempting to lift Nayiti from the ground and was rushed to Iganga general hospital emergency unit for further management.

Nayiti’s father, Samuel Kalikwani says that several metallic kiosks have illegal power connections, which puts the lives of residents at risk.

“Many residents loop power directly from the main electricity lines using small metallic wires and in turn supply high voltage electricity to their kiosks and residential units, which exposes the lives of unsuspecting customers and community members to electrocution,” said the bereaved father.

Sapili Kagoya, the female councilor of Nango parish says that Umeme officials should investigate some of their staff who connive with community members to orchestrate illegal power connections.

Meanwhile, Busoga East police spokesperson, Diana Nandawula says that the deceased has been taken to Mayuge health center IV mortuary awaiting postmortem and efforts of investigating the matter are underway.

URN