Six students suffocate after fire guts Excel Vocational Training Institute

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Six students of Excel Vocational Training Institute in Kalule, Nnyimbwa Sub-County, Luwero District suffocated Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out in the boys’ dormitory. The fire started mysteriously while the students were attending lessons.

Upon discovering the flames, an alarm was raised, and students hurried to save their belongings. Regrettably, during the process, six students suffocated as they attempted to retrieve their belongings and prevent them from being consumed by the fire.

The authorities promptly responded to the incident, with the police arriving at the institute to battle the fire. Fortunately, no deaths were reported. The Acting Savannah Regional police spokesperson, Sam Twiineamazima, named five out of the six students who suffocated as Kakabigwa Patrick, Kavuma Ibra, Ayubu Back, Bukenya Richard, and Sentamu Sulaiman.

Initially, the students were rushed to St. Catherine Clinic and Emmanuel Medical Center in Kalule town for immediate medical assistance. However, their conditions deteriorated, leading to their transfer to Bombo Military Hospital for specialized treatment.

Despite efforts to obtain a comment from the institute’s administrators, Uganda Radio Network (URN) was unable to reach them by the time of reporting. According to the preliminary findings by the police, the burnt dormitory had been divided into four rooms, labeled A to D.

The fire originated in room A and subsequently spread to the other rooms, resulting in significant property damage. When questioned about the cause of the fire, Twiineamazima stated that it is currently challenging to determine a specific cause.

URN