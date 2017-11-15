Six Police officers charged over exhibit theft

Kampala, Uganda | GODFREY SSALI | Six senior police officers who were arrested two weeks ago for stealing exhibits, have been arraigned before Entebbe Magistrate court on charges of destroying evidence.

The former Senior Commandant Aviation Police Lodovic Awita, Senior Superintendent of Police Imoly Nantalis, AIP Micheal Ssemuwemba, Sgt David Owiny , AIP Julius Mwesigwa and Sgt Deogratius Muhebwa appeared before Chief Magistrate Mary Kaitesi Lukwago, and denied the charges.

Prosecution alleges that between 2013-2015 while working at the Aviation Police station Entebbe, the six destroyed narcotic drugs weighing 34.5kg, intent to prevent them from being used as evidence in judicial proceedings.

They were represented by Innocent Alli Balpe who applied for their bail.

Magistrate Lukwago granted them bail of 10mshs not cash plus their surities who have to ensure that they return to court on December 11, 2017 as inquiries into their case continue.