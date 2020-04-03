Six Kampala traders arrested for opening shops

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Joint Security Task Force –JTF has arrested six traders on Nasser road for allegedly opening their shops.

President Museveni on Monday banned all non-food markets and shops in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, said the six were arrested after security officers were tipped off by intelligence. Onyango said investigations indicate that the six alongside others that escaped were transported in a lorry and started operating.

Onyango identified the suspects as Achileo Yisufu, Kizito Pascal, Byamusha William, Matovu Alex, Engemu William and Kagoro Meddi. Onyango said security dispatched a team of officers to Nasser upon a tip-off.

Police said the six are being charged under section 117 of the Penal Code Act. They are detained at CPS Kampala.

Similarly, UPDF and police have impounded two ambulances that were allegedly being used to ferry passengers to Kanungu instead of patients. Security impounded them at Wandegeya checkpoint after a tip-off by intelligence.

Onyango has identified one of the drivers as David Sserukenya who is currently detained at Wandegeya police station. The second driver ran away. The impounded ambulances are registration number UAB 355Z and UAH 832W all land cruisers.

It is alleged that they belong to Revival Fire Ministries based in the United Kingdom. One of the two ambulances had four passengers. On interrogation, the passengers alleged that they had paid the drivers Shs 100,000 each so that they could be transported to Kanungu.

“The Ambulances had set off for their journey from Katanga-Wandegeya in Kampala. They were yet to agree on the fate for the luggage. On searching the ambulances, bags of rice, sugar, matooke and other items were found,” Onyango said.

The Joint Task Force –JTF was established under the National Security Council and it is being commanded by Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, Lt Gen Wilson Mbadi. Field operations are superintended by, Maj Gen Leopold Kyanda.

Lt Gen Mbadi and Maj Gen Kyanda have asked army and police commanders of units placed along routes to be very keen with ambulances and other vehicles with stickers to ensure they don’t violate guidelines of Covid-19.

*****

URN