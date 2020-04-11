Six injured as suspected Karamojong cattle thieves attack farmers in Agago

Agago, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Six livestock farmers in Agago District are hospitalised at Dr. Ambrosoli Memorial Hospital Kalongo after they being attacked by suspected cattle thieves from Kotido district. The six were reportedly injured on Friday morning by the thugs who raided their homes in Lacwa East, Leladwong and Locum villages in Paimol Sub County armed with bows and arrows.

Richard Okidi and Philips Odera were shot in the stomach while James Otto was hit in the left rib. Santo Anywar was shot twice in the stomach and back, Amos Omot on his left chest while Joseph Omona 32 was shot in the left rib. Wellborn Okengum, the Arere village LC I Chairperson told Uganda Radio Network in an interview that the victims were attacked while guarding their cattle.

He says suspected Karamojong cattle thugs stormed the area with intentions of stealing cattle but met resistance from the residents forcing them to shoot them with arrows. Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson, says one of the suspects whose hasn’t been identified was killed by residents and his body burnt beyond recognition.

He says the scene of crime officers and detectives visited the crime scene, drew a sketch plan and took photographs to aid their investigation. He says the suspect’s body was taken to Dr. Ambrosoli Hospital Kalongo pending postmortem. Okema says investigations into the attack have commenced, adding that a case of attempted murder by shooting using bow and arrow has been opened at Paimol Police station.

Dr. Smart Okot, the Chief Executive Director Dr. Ambrosoli Memorial hospital Kalongo, says the injured victims are stable and responding to treatment. The attack comes amidst an increased incursion of cattle thugs from the Jie tribe in neighboring Karamoja region into Agago and Kitgum districts.

In the neighboring Kitgum District, a livestock farmer was gunned down in Apimoto village in Kiteng Parish, Orom Sub County by suspected Karamojong rustlers last month. On Friday morning, a suspected Karamojong cattle thief was gunned down by Local Defence Unit personnel in Tikau Village Orom Sub county while attempting to steal cattle.

