Six dead in royal convoy accident

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Six individuals lost their lives and eight sustained injuries when a Super Custom registration number UAZ 742U in the convoy of Kyabazinga,, HRH Gabula Nadiope IV, lost control and collided with spectators along the Jinja-Kamuli highway.

The incident occurred Saturday in Nawantumbe trading center as the convoy was en route to Christ’s Cathedral Bugembe in Jinja city for the Kyabazinga’s royal wedding.

The deceased were taken to Kamuli General Hospital for postmortem examinations, while the injured are receiving medical attention at various private health facilities in Kamuli district.

Issa Mugabi, a local vendor, highlighted the challenges faced during the rescue operation due to the crowded roads and the absence of timely ambulance services. He noted that with the roads congested and lacking proper traffic control, the evacuation process was delayed, leading to tragic consequences.

Deborah Nambi, another witness, emphasized the need for better traffic management in Nawantumbi, a narrow section of the highway prone to such accidents. She mentioned the challenges faced by the UPDF royal guards, who attempted to manage the traffic but were overwhelmed by the crowds.

The incident also revealed a shortfall in available blood matching one of the victim’s blood type at Kamuli General Hospital’s emergency ward, a factor that may have contributed to the loss of one casualty.

Michael Kasadha, the spokesperson for Busoga North’s police, confirmed ongoing investigations into the cause of the accident.

URN