Six committed to High Court for murdering 24-year-old Indian businessman

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Six suspects accused of shooting and killing an Indian businessman have been committed to the High Court. The incident occurred on October 27, 2022, when Eliod Gumizamu, attached to the Nyakabande Refugee Transit Centre, allegedly shot and injured Patel Kuntaj, a 24-year-old Indian national who operated a hardware shop in Kisoro municipality.

Kuntaj later died at St. Francis Hospital in Mutolere due to excessive bleeding. Gumizamu reportedly appeared with a group of unidentified men and entered the hardware shop, pulled out a gun, and shot Kuntaj in the chest. After the incident, Gumizamu reportedly put the gun in a sack and attempted to flee on a motorcycle, but locals in the vicinity arrested him.

On interrogation, Gumizamu reportedly said that he had been hired by a businessman to commit the act at a cost of 20 million Shillings.

Police arrested Patel Hatel, a businessman and proprietor of Imperial Supermarket in Kisoro town, Godfrey Ntibakunze alias Kafeero, a Boda Boda rider, Bernard Nteziyaremye, a private security guard from Harvest Mountain security company and a resident of Shozi village in Nyakabande Sub County, Gardiso Nyabangabo commonly known as Gardson, a resident of Gako village, Muramba Sub County, Charles Nteziryayo, a driver and Elioda Gumisiriza in connection to the murder.

They were charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder and remanded. However, on Wednesday evening, the suspects were committed to the High Court, as the case they are answering is grave in nature and beyond the jurisdiction of the Chief Magistrate’s Court.

URN