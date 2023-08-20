Six arrested for theft of UGX 16m from Nebbi workers SACCO

Nebbi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Nebbi District are holding six suspects to aid investigations into the theft of 16 million Shillings from Nebbi Workers Savings and Credit Cooperative Organization (SACCO) Ltd.

Unknown thugs broke into the premises of Nebbi Workers Savings and Credit Cooperative Organization (SACCO) located in Nebbi Municipality on Thursday night and made off with the said money and two phone tablets that were being used for agent banking.

The suspects whose identities have not been revealed by the police include the Sacco Manager, the cashier, the security guard who was on duty and three other staff members of the SACCO who were picked up from different locations within Nebbi Municipality on Friday.

Nebbi District Police Commander Aminsi Kayondo explains that preliminary reports have shown that the thugs accessed the premises through the rear door and eventually found their way to the strong room where money was being kept. Kayondo says the suspects were arrested with the help of sniffer dogs.

Meanwhile, Gilbert Onencan, the board chairperson of Nebbi Workers Savings and Credit Cooperative Organization (SACCO) told Uganda Radio Network that they have since blocked the agent lines and mobile money accounts that the thugs made off with in order to safeguard the e-money on the lines.

This is the second incident of theft involving Sacco’s to be reported in Nebbi district this year. In May, thugs raided Nyaravur Farmers Savings and Credit Cooperative Organization (SACCO) office in Nebbi District and made off with 20 million Shillings.

*****

URN