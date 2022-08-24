Six arrested for illegal possession of game meat

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Six men accused of illegal possession of game meat are in custody at Kasese Central Police Station.

The suspects were picked up from different parts of Kasese district on Monday evening on suspicion of poaching in the Queen Elizabeth National Park.

Nelson Tumushime, the Rwenzori East Regional Police Spokesperson only identified one of the suspects as Patrick Masereka, 48, a resident of Kilembe sub county.

According to Tumushime, Masereka was found in possession of the fore leg of a buffalo while the other five were found with suspected hippopotamus meat.

He says that the suspects will appear in court once police investigations are complete.

The penalty for killing a game animal ranges from three months to five years. Persons found guilty may also be required to pay a fine from Shillings 30,000 to as much as Shillings 10 million depending on the animal killed.

URN