Six arrested for defacing Museveni’s posters in Busia

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Busia district are holding six suspects for defacing the National Resistance Movement-NRM party presidential candidate, Yoweri Museven’s posters.

They are accused of defacing Museveni’s posters pinned on the walls of buildings along streets of Majanji road and Tororo road in Busia town.

ASP Moses Kakiryo, the Busia district police commander says that the suspects were arrested on Tuesday evening defacing the president’s posters.

He noted that the suspects are opposition parties supporters who have developed a mentality of plucking off the pinned campaign posters of candidates in the area.

Kakiryo declined to disclose the names of suspects saying he has deployed secrete security agencies to report whoever is found defying the electoral laws.

Joyce Musonge, the NRM party chairperson in Busia Municipality says that people in the area have developed a bad habit of defacing the president’s campaign posters.

Most of Museveni’s posters that were pinned along Majanji road during his campaign rally in the area have been defaced and other people pin those of opposition candidates on top.

She appealed to police to help apprehend whoever is found defying the electoral laws.

The suspects are still being held at Masafu police station.

URN