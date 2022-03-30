SIU probe 300 cases of vandalism of electricity installations, arrest five suspects

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Special Investigation Unit-SIU has arrested five suspects in the ongoing operations against the increased cases of vandalism targeting electricity installations.

SIU swung into action following records from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development showing that over 300 cases of vandalism relating to electricity infrastructure had been registered within a space of two years.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga says that the vandalism of electricity infrastructure has become a major setback in government programs, adding that police cannot sit back watch events unfold. “We have started conducting serious operations to have suspects behind these acts arrested,” Enanga said.

According to police, cases of vandalism are common within the Kampala Metropolitan Area of Wakiso, Mukono and Kampala. He says that the five suspects were picked up from Wakiso, Mbarara, Mbale, Isingiro and Kazo districts.

They include Mukalazi Mukasa and Augustine Ssemombwe, who were arrested for cutting angle bars on electric poles in Kamengo in Mpigi district along the Masaka-Kampala Highway. Others are Brian Kawuki who was arrested in Kijungu Mbarara in connection to the vandalism of electricity lines and Ronald Nambotsa from Mbale district who was caught stealing copper wires.

One Turyamureba was arrested by police with the help of the community in Isingiro district. Benson Baale from Kazo-Angola in Kawempe was found with a lorry registration number UBD 552Z full of concealed wires. Enanga says the five currently detained at Kireka will be charged at the Utility specialized court at Buganda road anytime.

According to detectives, most of the stolen electric materials end up being sold in Kampala mostly in scrap and metal shops in Kisenyi.

URN