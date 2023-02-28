Sipapa, wife committed to High Court for trial

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Makindye Grade One Magistrate Esther Adikini has committed socialite Charles Olimu alias Sipapa, and his wife Shamira Nakiyemba, to the High Court for trial on the offences of aggravated robbery.

On Monday, Harriet Adong, the State Attorney told the court that investigations into the case have been completed.

Last month, Adikini accused the prosecution of delaying to complete investigations into the case.

Sipapa’s lawyer, Geoffrey Turyamusiima said that they are ready to defend their client. He added that the prosecution has no evidence pinning Sipapa on the charges.

The prosecution alleges that Sipapa, Nakiyemba and others still at large during the night of August 29th, 2022 at Bunga Kawuku, Makindye division in Kampala district robbed six South Sudanese nationals of different items and cash.

Jacob Arok Mul, one of the victims was robbed of 429,000 United States Dollars, (1.6 billion shillings), two mobile phones, an iPhone silver blue in color valued at 3,200 United States Dollars, a Samsung, and a Flat Screen TV 75 inches valued at 4,000 United States Dollars.

It is also alleged that on the same night, they robbed Mary Ateng of an iPhone 12 Pro Max Gold in Color valued at 5 million shillings, a Golden belt, and a Golden Chain both total valued at 10,000 United States Dollars (38 million shillings), and two gold rings valued at 500 United States Dollars.

It’s further alleged by the prosecution that the couple and others still at large robbed Chol Ateng of an iPhone 11 Pro Dark Green in color valued at 800,000 shillings, a Dell laptop, a charger valued at 1,000 USD, and 500,000 cash. The suspects further went ahead and robbed Deng Arok of an Apple Macbook Air Laptop valued at 5 million shillings and an iPhone valued at 5 million shillings.

At the home of another victim Abig Yar, Sipapa and his wife allegedly stole a laptop and an iPhone all valued at 5 million shillings. They also robbed James Manyok of 400,000 shillings.

According to the charges, immediately or after the robbery, Sipapa and his wife reportedly used a substance that made all their victims unconscious which made it easier for them to execute their crimes.

*****

URN