For single Syrian women, search for soulmate comes up empty

Damascus, Syria | AFP | Syrian student Nour wistfully examines her bare ring finger, then scans fellow classmates around her at Damascus University. Amid the sea of women, there’s no eligible single man in sight.
At 30, Nour says she is eager to get married — but Syria’s protracted conflict means potential suitors have emigrated, joined the army or lost their lives.
“I hope a wedding ring will decorate this finger someday,” says Nour, who asked to use a pseudonym to speak freely.
“But there are no more young men here. They all left years ago. I’m noticing a drop year after year.”
Syria’s conflict erupted in 2011 with mass protests, just as Nour was preparing to graduate with her first degree in economics.
She recalls fielding weekly marriage proposals at the time.
“But today these proposals have almost completely stopped. They’re limited to ones I see as incompatible for a normal marriage — either from men who are already married or old!”
To pass the time, Nour has opted to pursue her second degree at Damascus University in literature.
“I’ve got nothing to fill my time with. No friend, no lover, no husband,” she sighs, pulling her dyed blonde hair away from her face.
“I’m terrified I’ll find a grey hair before I get married. I’ll definitely lose all hope at that point.”
In Syria’s broadly conservative society, women were generally expected to marry in their 20s, but the lack of eligible bachelors has somewhat relaxed those norms.
– Missing ‘the marriage train’ –
“Now, because of the crisis, a woman could marry at 32 without people saying she’s late to wed,” said Salam Qassem, a psychology professor in Damascus.
More than 340,000 people have died in Syria’s war, and thousands of men have been deployed on front lines far from home.
Of the country’s pre-war population of 23 million, more than five million have fled the country and even more are internally displaced.
That has unravelled the social networks parents once used to find potential spouses for their sons and daughters, said Qassem.
“Neighbours used to all know each other in the past, or could get to know each other easily. But today, families are scattered all over the place,” she said.
Are blacks welcome to Syria? or can Syrians pay visits to Africa
I am an African and I love inter marriage between the Syrians and as Africans, i mean they are cool beings and for their girls are so beautiful
“My life is back!!! After almost a year of Broken Relationship, my girlfriend left me with a broken heart. I felt like my life was about to end i almost committed suicide,i was emotionally down for a very long time. Thanks to a spell caster called Dr Mack, which i met online.On one faithful day, as I was browsing through the internet,I came across a lot of testimonies about this particular spell caster. Some people testified that he brought their Ex lover back,Ex Husband Pregnancy,Cure Cancer,HIV AIDS,And other Sickness,some testified that he can cast a spell to stop Divorce and so on. i also come across one particular testimony,it was about a man called Luke John, he testified about how he brought back his Ex lover in less than 48hours, and at the end of his testimony he dropped Dr Mack’s E-mail address , After reading all these,I decided to give it a try. I contacted him and explained my problem to him, and he assured me that i will get my girlfriend back in the next 48hours.What an amazing statement!! I never believed,so he spoke with me,and told me everything that i need to do,Then the next morning, So surprisingly, my girlfriend who didn’t call me for the past (11 Months),gave me a call in just 2 days, my girlfriend came back to me. We solved our issues, and we are even happier than before. Dr Mack is really a gifted man and i will not stop publishing him because he is a wonderful man. If you have a problem and you are looking for a real and genuine spell caster to solve all your problems for you. he is the answer to your problems. Here’s his Email contact:dr_mack @yahoo. com
Looking for Syrian woman to be a wife, 30 years and above
My email is jrimyah@gmail.com, work and live in dubai