Simplifi, Airtel & ISBAT hold tech-talk

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENNDENT | Airtel Business in partnership with Simplifi Networks and ISBAT University today organized the 3rd edition of the Simplifi Tech Talks themed “How does the Internet work?”. The edition, held at ISBAT University Auditorium was attended by university students, ICT enthusiasts, out-of-school youths, and community members who applauded the partnering entities for the initiative. “I have always been curious about how technology works, especially the internet.

The presentation broke down the complex structure of how data is transmitted between the sender and the receiver around the world. This continues to grow my interest in the way ICT works” said Jacob Emmy Oweta a student of ISBAT University.

Simplifi Tech Talks is a platform tailored to simplify modern-day technology and its application in the day-to-day lives of the end-users. It is intended to reduce frustration with the use of technology and the costs associated with managing such frustration.

This in the end increases the adaptability of ICT solutions in everyday lives and businesses according to Simplifi Networks CEO and group Managing Director, Ken Stober and Allan Ssemakula, the Airtel Business Director.