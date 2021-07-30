Silver for Cheptegei, bronze for Kiplimo

🔴 RESULT

Tokyo, Japan | THE INDEPENDENT | Ethiopia’s Selemo Barega won the 10,000m final in a slow time of 27:43.22, denying Ugandans Joshua Cheptegei (27:43.63) and Jacob Kiplimo (27:43.88), who settled for silver and bronze.

After a tactical race that had Uganda’s Stephen Kissa set the early pace, the 21-year-old Barega outsprinted the pack in the final 400 meters.

It was a season best time for world record holder Cheptegei, but it was not enough for his much cherished gold.

“I have two feelings. One is that I’m very happy to have won an Olympic silver medal and I would say that this is really special for me as a world record-holder and as a world champion,” Cheptegei told Athletics weekly. ” But the other side of me is really not satisfied with the result because I came here expecting to win a gold, but you never know how someone has prepared and you just have to be grateful.”

Kissa told Athletics weekly, “It was a sacrifice for the team. We had a plan for me to go ahead to make it a fast race. I thought they were going to follow me but when I looked round they were not there. My team-mates stayed behind – they couldn’t do it.”

“We were planning for the gold but unfortunately we have a silver and bronze. But I’m happy. We have two medals. Maybe next time someone else will sacrifice themselves for me.”

Uganda’s only gold medals at the Olympics remain from John Akii Bua and Stephen Kiprotich.

Akii Bua clocked 47.82 in that Munich Olympics final in Germany to take a phenomenal 0.3 seconds off the world record set by the then greatest hurdler David Hemery four years earlier. More remarkable, was he run that final from the inside lane – considered the least favorite position in the one lap race.

In London 2012, Stephen Kiprotich was also an outsider going into the last event of the Olympics, the marathon.

After toying with favourites from Kenya and Ethiopia, Kiprotich raced to the front with six kms remaining to win the men’s Olympic marathon in two hours eight minutes 11 seconds.

Twice world champion Abel Kirui came second, with then London marathon champion Wilson Kipsang third.

UGANDA history at the Olympics

MEDALS BY GAMES

Games Gold Silver Bronze Total 1956 Melbourne 0 0 0 0 1960 Rome 0 0 0 0 1964 Tokyo 0 0 0 0 1968 Mexico City 0 1 1 2 1972 Munich 1 1 0 2 1980 Moscow 0 1 0 1 1984 Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 1988 Seoul 0 0 0 0 1992 Barcelona 0 0 0 0 1996 Atlanta 0 0 1 1 2000 Sydney 0 0 0 0 2004 Athens 0 0 0 0 2008 Beijing 0 0 0 0 2012 London 1 0 0 1 2016 Rio de Janeiro 0 0 0 0 Totals (15 games) 2 3 2 7

