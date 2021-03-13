Saturday , March 13 2021
Sierra Leone to kick off mass vaccination against COVID-19

THE INDEPENDENT

Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio said that his country has put up a good fight against the pandemic

Freetown, Sierra Leone | THE INDEPENDENT |  Sierra Leone will begin mass vaccination against COVID-19 on Monday to further curb the spread of the disease in the country, a health official said Friday.

Tom Sesay, head of the Expanded Program on Immunization under Sierra Leone’s Health Ministry, made the announcement at a meeting on the vaccination rollout.

The vaccination will prioritize medical workers and people aged over 60, while the rest will be vaccinated from March 22, he added.

During the meeting, Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio said that his country has put up a good fight against the pandemic, reaching an important milestone in the anti-virus battle by administering vaccines.

Sierra Leone, which registered its first COVID-19 case in March 2020, has seen 3,932 confirmed cases so far.

