Shock as two brothers die in soak pit

The Independent April 14, 2020 News

scene of crime

Kampala, Uganda |  THE INDEPENDENT |  Two brothers died on Monday evening in Katooke Zone in Nabweru Sub County in Wakiso district when they fell in a soak pit.

The deceased brothers are Frank Kavuma and Mark Mulangira.

It is alleged that one of the deceased dropped in the soak pit, which is 30 feet deep as he tried to recover his key.

His brother also fell in the pit as he attempted to help him.

Patrick Onyango, Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, says that police received information about the incident from the Katooke Zone Publicity Secretary, Herbert Luyima and immediately dispatched a team of officers to retrieve the bodies.

The bodies were taken to Mulago City Mortuary for postmortem pending investigations.

The deceased’s father, Sulaiman Kalule and his wife collapsed when they heard news of the passing of their sons and were admitted at Victoria clinic in Katooke A zone.

