Sheikh Nsubuga linked to Bulo, Lukaya terror camps

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Joint Anti-Terrorism Taskforce (JATT) has again cited wanted Sheikh Sulaiman Nsubuga, as being behind new terror camps in Kalungu and Butambala districts.

A team comprised of police crime intelligence, chieftaincy of military intelligence, counter-terrorism and army commandos at the weekend raided Bulo village in Butambala and Lukaya town council in Kalungu.

Commissioner of Police, Fred Enanga, confirmed the news, saying the raid in Bulo and Lukaya was based on intelligence shared by locals about two camps where the youth were being recruited and radicalized to engage in terrorism.

Sources say when the locals shared the information to crime intelligence officers, they also took time to establish the facts. It took five days for intelligence officers to verify the locals’ claims. Once the reports were proved to be true, a raid was planned.

JATT arrested seven suspects who according to Enanga have confessed that they were being radicalized by Sheikh Nsubuga who has been on security’s wanted list since October last year. Nsubuga has been described as a person who recruited the young men who turned out to be suicide bombers in last year’s explosions.

“Seven suspects were arrested and they indicated that they were being inspired by a one Imam Nsubuga Sulaiman. They planned attacks on security personnel and VIP installations. Much as our counter-terrorism teams have greatly weakened terror cells, the sponsors are trying hard to reinstitute the groups,” says Enanga.

Security has kept the names of the recently arrested terror suspects a secret claiming that their accomplices are within KMP and an arrest operation is being planned.

The first Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off on October 23rd, 022 at Digida pork joint in Kulambiro killing one female work Milly Nyinaneza, while four others survived with injuries. Two days later, another IED went off inside Swift Bus at Lungala in Mpigi district killing one person Isaac Matovu who was described as the suicide bomber.

Another IEDs occurred went off on November 16, 2022 at Kampala Central Police Station and Parliament Avenue where seven people were killed. Four out of seven fatalities were civilians who include policeman Amos Kungu, Sande Christopher, George Katana and Ismael Basibe. The rest were identified as suicide bombers.

Since the attempted assassination of General Katumba Wamala near his home, in Kisaasi, on June 1st and bombings in October, Sheikh Ubaida Badir Diin Bukenya and Sheikh Nsubuga have been cited in all terror related incidents. Security put a sh20 million bounty on Sheikh Bukenya but up to now he has never been got.

Sheikh Nsubuga, according to security, disappeared from Lweza mosque and joined Sheikh Kirevu in Masajja in Makindye Ssabagabo Municipality. Sheikh Kirevu was arrested, handcuffed and then shot dead in front of his children and wife. But Sheikh Nsubuga’s whereabouts have also remained a mystery.

It is reported that three of the suspects are being detained at Special Investigations Division in Kireka while four others are at CMI headquarters in Mbuya. More than 120 suspects have been arrested over terror allegations but only a half of them but appeared in courts of law.

URN