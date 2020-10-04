Sheikh asks all who Ssebaggala owed to come out now

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sheikh Jamil Muwonge, the Kisaasi Muslim Sub County Chief has asked people who the deceased former Kampala Mayor, Nasser Ntege Ssebagala owed or who owed him, to come out before his burial today.

Sheik Muwonge said anyone can do this by either paying what he owed Ssebaggala or demanding what Ssebaggala owed them so that the matter can be addressed by the family.

Muwonge was speaking during prayers held on Saturday at a mosque founded by his grandmother Mariam Nabaggala in Kisasi.

He said that it is a requirement under the Islamic teachings that no one is supposed to be buried before the public knows what their debt status was before their demise. If no one comes out before burial, they are supposed to keep silent forever.

Sheikh Idris Luswabi the District Khadhi of Kampala under the Kibuli Muslim faction led a sermon lauding the late Ssebaggala for having been an instrumental figure in uniting the Muslim community in Kampala especially at Kisaasi Mosque.

He said whenever a conflict erupted among Muslims, Ssebaggala always had an amicable solution for the cause of the conflict and everything was always sorted without any form of escalation.

Ssebaggala’s eldest son Yusuf Bakuuba Ssebaggala expressed gratitude having seen his father getting an opportunity to be prayed for in a mosque founded by his grandparents.

The body was later led to Ssebaggala’s ancestral home in Kisaasi for burial on Sunday.

****

URN