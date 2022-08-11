Sheema district eases quarantine measures against African Swine Fever

Sheema, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sheema district has partially lifted the ban on the movement and sale of pigs and pig products.

The Ministry of Agriculture imposed a total quarantine six months ago following the outbreak of the African Swine Fever that claimed over 40 pigs in one month. District authorities have since been implementing control measures that include the ban on the movement and sale of pigs and their products across the district, from and to neighboring districts.

The Sheema District Veterinary Officer Dr. Joseph Amanya, says that the disease had spread in other areas of the district but they have managed to contain it.

Amanya says that the last suspected cases from Rugarama and Bugongi last month all tested negative.

He says they are lifting the quarantine for 30 days to allow the slaughtering of pigs and moving their products within the sub-counties and not outside the district.

According to Amanya, if no new case is reported, the quarantine will be fully lifted.

Joel Nabaasa, the Sheema District Animal Husbandry Officer says the partial lifting of the quarantine should not excite farmers because of another outbreak of rabies that has so far killed three cows and five goats.

Last week, Sheema district was hit by killer rabies in the Kitagata and Kasana sub counties.

Nabaasa said that since it is the first time animals are being affected by rabies, people should get the Anti-rabies vaccine.

Nathan Mugume, a piggery farmer in Rugarama sub county says he lost 10 pigs due to African Swine Fever and welcomes the lifting of the quarantine. He wants the government to provide vaccines every six months noting that they have been hit by the disease twice this year in a period of four months.

Naboth Origasira, the owner of Corner Inn pork joint Kabwohe welcomes the lifting of the quarantine noting that due to the ban, they had failed to pay back their loans.

African swine fever is a highly contagious and deadly viral disease that presents a lack of appetite, red skin, bloody diarrhea, and vomiting in the affected pig.

African Swine Fever is spread through direct contact with infected pigs, faeces, or body fluids. indirect contact with tools used on the farm, vehicles, or people who work with pigs between pig farms with ineffective biosecurity, and also pigs eating infected pig meat or meat products.

