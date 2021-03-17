She cranes prepares for testing series in South Africa

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Netball team, the She Cranes have kicked off preparations ahead of the testing series against the Spar Proteas South Africa and Namibia.

The She Cranes will play South Africa and Namibia in a seven-match test series aimed at boosting Uganda’s position in the next netball world rankings. The games are scheduled for March 24th to 30th 2020 in South Africa.

Head coach Rashid Mubiru has named a squad of twelve local-based players to travel to South Africa. NIC shooter Stella Oyella will be the team captain.

Mubiru says he expects top performances from the girls because they have been training for a full month.

“We have been training, we started last month in Lugogo and of course I expect good results,” Mubiru said.

Suzan Anek President Uganda Netball Federation says the players are ready and have undergone Covid-19 tests. Anek also says that she expects a good performance from the local players who have been summoned by the coach.

Joan Nampungu, she Cranes player says she is ready for the series since she has been training even during the lockdown.

Shafie Nalwanja who plays for KCCA Netball Club says she has been training with Nkumba University and is ready for the challenge.

The test series will help Uganda maintain twelve places in the International Netball Federation (INF) ranking and will automatically qualify for the Commonwealth Games.

She Cranes has had a poor record against South Africa after losing 50-40 and 67-40 against Spar Proteas in the 2015 and 2019 World Cups.

The Spar Proteas also beat She Cranes 53-42 at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. They also lost 50–47 to South Africa at the 2019 Africa Netball Championship that was held in Cape Town from 18-23 October 2019.

********

URN