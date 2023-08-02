She Cranes beat Wales, eye 5th spot

Cape Town, South Africa | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda National Netball team secured its first-ever victory over Wales in a World Cup after a 73-56 win in the ongoing Netball World Cup 2023 in Cape Town.

The She Cranes were recovering from a 49-61 loss against Jamaica, a defeat that dashed their hopes of reaching the semifinals but exhibited exceptional performance on the court against a team that trails behind them on the latest world rankings. Uganda is ranked 8th.

Ugandan players capitalized on their excellent attack which thrived in driving the ball down the court to the circle where goal-shooter Mary Cholhok who has been a stalwart for her team was always waiting.

She commanded the circle with her good footwork and accurate shooting where she and her colleague goal-attack Irene Eyaru didn’t miss a single shot in the first 15 minutes. Cholhok only missed her first goal in the 19th minute of the match while Eyaru kept going with a flawless record.

The first quarter saw Uganda take a narrow lead of 15-12, with Mary Nuba scoring 11 out of 11 and Irene Eyaru contributing 4 out of 4 shots, alongside four assists from Margret Bagala and two from Nakiyunga. As the first half came to an end, Uganda extended their lead to 36-27, with Nuba scoring 26 out of 27 and Eyaru adding 10 out of 10, supported by Baagala’s 10 assists.

Throughout the match, the She Cranes remained relentless, and despite some physical challenges, they maintained their lead with stellar performances from Stella Nanfuka and Christine Nakitto in the defensive line. Cholhok’s agility continued to pose a significant threat to the Welsh defenders.

Uganda made a substitution just before halftime, bringing in Lilian Achola to replace Margret Baagala in the centre who is regarded as the shortest in the tournament, but this did not stop She Cranes Head Coach from trusting her, as he bided to rest Baagala for the first time.

Coming back in the third quarter, Uganda held a commanding 58-41 lead, which they extended further by adding 15 more goals, ultimately securing a well-deserved 73-56 victory.

However, as Uganda’s attacking front shone, their defensive prowess was equally formidable. Defenders Nakitto and Falidah Kadondi, who replaced Nanfuka, skillfully restricted the Welsh shooters’ movements, leaving them with minimal scoring opportunities and grinding down their opponents.

Meanwhile, despite the impressive win against Wales, the She Cranes’ chances of qualifying for the quarter-finals were already compromised due to their previous loss against Jamaica. As a result, they are now vying for either the sixth or fifth position. To secure third place and advance, Uganda must defeat South Africa in an anticipated showdown tomorrow.

According to the tournament format, the first group stage featured 16 teams divided into four pools. The top three teams from each pool progressed to Pools F and G, setting the stage for further competition. Uganda, having finished second in Group D, was placed in Pool G Alongside New Zealand, Jamaica, South Africa, Wales, and Trinidad and Tobago. In Group F, there are Australia, England, Malawi, Tonga, Scotland, and Fiji.

At this stage, Teams carry forward the results against the two other teams they faced in the first stage. They will then contest three further matches against teams they have yet to play. Eventually the top two teams from each pool advance to

New Zealand is leading the table in Group G with six points, in three games, followed by Jamaica with equally the same number of points and games while Uganda has four points in four games so far.

Speaking to journalists after the game, Mary Nuba said that she was happy with the result despite a few errors. She added that they have already shifted focus to their next opponent; South Africa in a clash that will determine who finishes fifth overall.

