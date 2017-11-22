Shaban brace as KCCA FC sinks Vipers

KCCA FC 3-1 Vipers

SC Villa 1-0 Onduparaka

UPDF 0-1 Kirinya-Jinja

Bul 1-0 Proline

Bright Stars 1-1 Masavu

Maroons 0-0 Mbarara City

Kampala, Uganda | KCCAFC MEDIA | Kampala Capital City Authority Football Club (KCCA FC) thumped Vipers Sport Club 3-1 with a brace from Shaban Mohammad in Tuesday’s Azam Uganda Premier League tie played at StarTimes Stadium.

The game was electric from the onset, with Shaban Mohammad striking in the 7th minute before his second, nodded from Musatpha Kizza’s free kick to take his season tally to 6 goals in 3 games and sending the fans into frenzy.

Vipers had earlier pulled one back, and when the game seemed to be ending at 2-1, James Alitho performed a school boy mistake out of his box and Derrick Nsibambi stole the ball and made no mistake to slot home the 3rd goal for KCCA FC and his 3rd of the season right at the death.

The 3-1 was KCCA FC’s sixth win of the season taking the points tally 22 points with the next outing against Proline on November 24th 2017 at the StarTimes Stadium.

