Sh960m package set, 24 four pilots ready for Uganda airlines

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Twelve pilots of the awaited Uganda Airlines planes will each earn 42 million Shillings every month. Their co-pilots 12 in number will receive a monthly payment of 38 million Shillings per month, Uganda Radio Network-URN has learnt The money will be in addition to allowances the pilots and co-pilots will be entitled to for every hour in flight.

The revelation was made by Works Minister Monica Ntege Azuba during an interaction with Parliament’s Budget Committee, which is reviewing a supplementary expenditure request of 770.2 billion Shillings.

Part of the supplementary budget request is to secure the delivery of two Bombardier planes from Canada. The planes are expected to arrive at Entebbe International Airport on April 8, 2019, to rekindle the long-awaited revival of the national flag carrier; Uganda Airlines.

Aggrey Bagiire, the State Minister for Transport confirmed to the Budget committee that Uganda Airlines has already finalized the recruitment of 12 pilots and 12 co-pilots, all Ugandans, who have been working with reputable airlines around the world.

Bagiire’s comments followed demands by legislators led by Usuk County MP Peter Ogwang who demanded the publication of Curriculum Vitae (CVs) of the pilots that have been recruited saying that the Country should spend money on well experienced and tested pilots.

Works and Transport Minister Monica Azuba Ntege said that they have been transparent with the revival of Uganda Airlines and that there is no reason to hide the CVs. She added that no one has approached them fronting a person for a job in the Uganda Airlines. She, however, asked for more time to compile the CVs and present them to the committee.

Bagiire told the Budget committee that they will, in the interim contract two handling service providers at Entebbe International Airport to carry out ground handling until such a time when Uganda Airlines attains capacity and resources to carry out the work. The two service providers are DAS handling and National Aviation Services (NAS) handling.

URN