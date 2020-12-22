Sh410 million gate changes face of Kyambogo university

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | An investment of 410 million shillings in a gate has boosted Kyambogo University’s physical image from the shabby one that the public had come to associate with.

The Kyambogo main gate also known as west end gate is one of the many development infrastructures that have been under construction since the year began.

According to Vice Chancellor Professor Elli Katunguka, the gate has changed the face of the University and this is no longer the “shabby” Kyambogo that people used to know.

“We wanted to have a main entrance that portrays the value, beauty and stature of Kyambogo University and I believe that this main gate portrays a good image of the university” Says the Vice Chancellor.

Several times, Kyambogo university gates have been posted on social media platforms in comparison with the high school gates in a mocking way, indicating that some high school gates are better than gates of Kyambogo University which is Uganda’s second biggest public university.

Patrick Kalule, the University engineer says this state of the art entrance gate at west end campus, built by the contractor Carl Investments Ltd, cost 410 million shillings. Kalule adds that it is constructed with many provisions like control system and it is also facilitated with ICT and communication systems and other provisions will be added in with time and depending on the need.

Charles Okello, the University Secretary explains that this gate is one of the many infrastructures development that the university is working on. Other developments include renovating the Special Needs faculty, improving the drainage system of East end football pitch at 470 million Shillings, and rehabilitation and upgrading of Fisher road to standard bitumen paved surface, which stretched for approximately 1.08kms from the West end Entry gate to East End gate.

Okello adds that they are also planning to construct more gates for the University which include Kabaka gate and Banda gate. In order for the university to limit people who use the university roads to beat traffic jam, and they will then put a user’s charge in future to help generate money for maintaining the beauty of the gates and roads in the university.

********

URN